This is the car police in Pacifica, Calif. chased on Highway 1. (Photo courtesy of the Pacifica Police Dept.)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A car chase on State Route 1 early Sunday led to arrests on narcotics charges, according to a press release from the Pacifica Police Department.

At approximately 1:24 a.m., a police officer found a vehicle reported stolen out of San Bruno driving south on Highway 1 near Reina Del Mar Avenue in Pacifica, the department stated. When the driver refused to stop, a vehicle pursuit started.

At Highway 1 and Main Street in Half Moon Bay the vehicle “became disabled … and a short foot pursuit was initiated,” the press release stated.

“With assistance from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office a perimeter was established and the passenger was subsequently taken into custody,” the press release continued. “The driver of the stolen vehicle was located and taken into custody shortly after with assistance from a Pacifica PD K-9, who located the suspect hiding in nearby bushes.”

Officers allegedly found:

numerous drivers licenses

credit cards

burglary tools

suspected stolen property

Two people were arrested: the driver, 51-year-old Oakland resident Israel Guerrero and 36-year-old San Francisco resident Marcos Romero. Guerrero was arrested for felony evasion, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, possessing identifying information, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen access cards, possession of a controlled substance and possession of over an ounce of marijuana. He was booked into county jail.

KRON ON is streaming live

Romero was arrested for resisting an officer, possessing a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools. He also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and was booked into county jail.