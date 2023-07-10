(KRON) — A K-9 officer with the Livermore Police Department assisted officers in a drugs and weapons bust on Saturday, according to Livermore PD on Twitter. Livermore PD officers made a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Saturday night, pulling over a black Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.

The driver, 20-year-old Darnell Bazile-Chambers of Stockton, was driving without a license, police said. Illegal drugs were also reportedly visible inside the car.

While officers were searching the car, the suspect took off on foot and ignored the officer’s commands to stop. Bazile-Chambers ran north across Airway Boulevard, jumped through a barbed wire fence and went through a canal, police said.

With the assistance of Livermore PD K-9 Max, officers found the suspect hiding at 12:40 p.m. in a man-made hole along the creek near I-580. A short-barrel assault rifle without a serial number was found in the trunk of the car.

Bazile-Chambers was arrested on gun and drug charges, including carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

A photo posted by Livermore PD shows K-9 Max posing with the seized assault weapon.