(KRON) — A K-9 officer alerted officers to a large cache of narcotics and drug-selling paraphernalia during a traffic stop Tuesday, the Livermore Police Department tweeted. Just after 7 p.m., police stopped a black Dodge Magnum for a vehicle code infraction near Arroyo Road and Robertson Park.

Police found a prescription bottle containing 42 morphine pills while searching the car. The pills were not prescribed to the vehicle’s driver, who was the sole occupant.

A lockbox was also located. Police deployed K-9 officer Max who sniffed the lockbox and alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Inside the lockbox, police found a large amount of bags, a scale, two scoopers, and 190 oxycodone pills in a single press bag.

Matthew Sedra, 39, of Livermore, was arrested on charges that included the selling or transporting of a controlled substance.