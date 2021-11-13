Kaiser and union workers reach tentative agreement, avoid strike

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: General views of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions reached a tentative agreement on four-year contract covering almost 50,000 Kaiser employees in 22 local unions, according to a press release.

The agreements listed in the release include:

annual wage increases for employees

retirement income benefits

no reductions in coverage to the low-cost family medical and dental coverage

same low-cost co-pays for prescriptions and office visits

more career advancement opportunities

added measures to protect both employees and patients.

The agreement affects 1,350 Alliance workers in Northern California.

With the agreement, the Alliance unions have canceled their plans to strike.

“The strike has been called off, but the Alliance of Health Care Union will revise the tentative agreement and will vote on it,” Jeff Rogers of Alliance of Health Care Union said in a statement.