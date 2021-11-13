Kaiser and union workers reach tentative agreement, avoid strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions reached a tentative agreement on four-year contract covering almost 50,000 Kaiser employees in 22 local unions, according to a press release.
The
The agreements listed in the release include:
- annual wage increases for employees
- retirement income benefits
- no reductions in coverage to the low-cost family medical and dental coverage
- same low-cost co-pays for prescriptions and office visits
- more career advancement opportunities
- added measures to protect both employees and patients.
The agreement affects 1,350 Alliance workers in Northern California.
With the agreement, the Alliance unions have canceled their plans to strike.
“The strike has been called off, but the Alliance of Health Care Union will revise the tentative agreement and will vote on it,” Jeff Rogers of Alliance of Health Care Union said in a statement.