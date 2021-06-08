Kaiser begins COVID-19 vaccine trial for children ages 5 to 11

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente announced on Tuesday that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine pediatric trials for children ages 5-11.

There is a possibility the vaccine can be approved by the time kids return to school in the fall.

11-year-old Luci Guardino of Sacramento just got her first shot. She is one of 75 students between the ages of 5 and 11 taking part in Kaiser Permanente’s expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for children.

“Just like in the adults and adolescents, the children will be receiving two doses of the placebo or the saltwater of the vaccine in the trial,” Dr. Nicola Klein, MD, Ph.D., said.

Kaiser also took part in previous Pfizer Biotech COVID-19 clinical trials for both adults and adolescents, administering millions of vaccines nationwide.

The director of Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center, Dr. Nicola Klein addresses the possibility of a different side effect profile for small children as compared to adolescents and adults who took part in the study.

“That’s part of why we are doing the trial. We want to make sure that vaccines both work and that they both get an immune response in kids and that they are safe in kids. They have never actually been tested in a large number of children this age. That’s why we are doing this study,” Dr. Klein said.

Luci’s mom, Dr. Stephanie Yee-Guardino participated in the Kaiser’s adult study and thinks it is a great opportunity for her daughter to participate as well.

“Just to give that extra security. We have been kind of inching back towards getting back to normal,” Dr. Stephanie Yee-Guardino said.

“It was important for me to take part in this study because I wanted to make sure it was safe for kids my age to get the COVID vaccine,” Luci said.

Kaiser members will be signing up over the next two weeks at Kaiser locations in Oakland, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.

Dr. Klein says there is a possibility of the vaccine being available for emergency use when children return to school in the fall.

“I think Pfizer has landed on the Fall being the earliest they can submit for emergency-use authorization but it doesn’t mean the study is over. It means that the authorization can be submitted and potentially granted if the FDA deemed the date to be acceptable,” Dr. Klein said.