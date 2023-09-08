SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three Bay Area district attorneys and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals to resolve allegations that the healthcare provider unlawfully tossed hazardous waste, medical waste, and confidential health information into dumpsters.

The $49-million settlement is the result of undercover inspections conducted by Alameda, San Francisco, and San Mateo district attorneys’ offices focused on dumpsters located at Kaiser facilities.

During the undercover inspections, district attorney investigators dug into unsecured dumpsters destined for disposal at publicly accessible landfills. They found hundreds of items of hazardous and medical waste — syringes, medical tubing with body fluids, aerosols, sanitizers, batteries, electronic wastes, and pharmaceuticals — and over 10,000 paper records containing the information of over 7,700 patients, according to Bonta’s office.

“As the largest healthcare provider in the state, Kaiser has an extraordinary responsibility to the public and to its own patients to ensure that hazardous waste, potentially infectious human waste materials, and highly sensitive patient health information are handled according to state laws and not sent to municipal landfills not equipped to handle those wastes,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

The California Department of Justice subsequently joined the district attorneys and expanded the investigation statewide.

Kaiser is headquartered in Oakland and operates over 700 facilities, making it the largest healthcare provider in California. Kaiser provides healthcare to approximately 8.8 million Californians.

“As a major corporation in Alameda County, Kaiser Permanente has a special obligation to treat its communities with the same bedside manner as its patients,” said Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. “Dumping medical waste and private information are wrong, which they have acknowledged. This action will hold them accountable in such a way that we hope means it doesn’t happen again.”

Kaiser hired a third-party consultant and conducted over 1,100 trash audits at its facilities in an effort to improve compliance. Kaiser also modified its operating procedures to improve its handling, storage, and disposal of waste.

Kaiser’s unlawful disposals allegedly violated California’s Hazardous Waste Control Law, Medical Waste Management Act, and Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, as well as the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA.

As part of the settlement, Kaiser: