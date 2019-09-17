Kaiser mental health workers rally in East Bay for better access to care

OAKLAND (KRON) – Some Kaiser mental health workers will rally and strike around the Bay Area Tuesday to demand better access to care.

“Kaiser Permanente has given its Northern California mental health clinicians an ultimatum: Agree by today to the same substandard contract that 92% of them voted to reject two months ago, or lost a 3% pay increase,” according to a statement from the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

The statement added that Kaiser mental health clinicians have worked without a contract since Oct. 2018.

Kaiser psychologists, therapists, and social workers will take to the Oakland streets where the Kaiser executive officers are located starting at 6 a.m. to demand Kaiser’s executives return to the bargaining table.

There will also be a one-day strike at Kaiser’s Pleasanton clinic on Stoneridge Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“After voting overwhelmingly to reject Kaiser’s offer in June of this year, clinicians offered a counter-proposal that would have ensured the hiring of additional full-time clinicians to significantly reduce appointment wait times, established crisis services at every clinic and provided clinicians sufficient time to conduct critical patient care work including following up on referrals, responding to patient calls and emails and communicating with social service agencies,” the statement continued. “Kaiser rejected this offer. “

In a union survey conducted earlier this year, 71% of Kaiser clinicians reported that wait times for treatment appointments have grown longer over the past two years, with more than 75% of respondents saying they needed to schedule patients’ return appointments “further into the future than is clinically appropriate.”

In regards to Tuesday’s strike, Kaiser Permanente released a statement saying that they have bargained with workers for more than a year and are committed to finding a solution.

Here is Kaiser Permanente’s full statement: