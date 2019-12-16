Kaiser mental health workers across California strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Barricades have been put up outside Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco as mental health workers are set to strike starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

The strike involves 4,000 mental health workers like psychologists and psychiatric nurses.

Kaiser officials are aware of the impending strike.

Workers claim they are overwhelmed with work to the point where patients must wait months before their appointments are not getting the care they need.

Kaiser has responded to this claim, saying “A strike does nothing to advance our important work to advance care nor does it help us achieve a mutually beneficial contract. All it does is put our members in the middle of bargaining, which is not fair to them, especially during the holidays.”

Latest News Headlines: