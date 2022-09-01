WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Nurses stepped outside the hospital this morning to focus on their own health.

They claim Kaiser Permanente has not addressed the nurses’ concerns for their health and safety at work.

These registered nurses and nurse practitioners are looking for a fair contract, urging management to invest in their staff and agree to a contract that provides:

health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases,

workplace violence prevention standards to protect nurses, and

minimum staffing guidelines that ensures safe patient care.

These nurses say they haven’t had the protections they need for their workplace, that they’re short-staffed, and that there’s a lack of personal protective equipment.

The employees here in northern California have been negotiating since June for this contract, but there’s been little-to-no movement.

This isn’t just a problem in Walnut Creek: more than 22,000 nurses at 22 Kaiser facilities throughout California are holding these informational pickets today.