Kaiser nurses to hold sympathy strike in solidarity with engineers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sympathy strike is being held by Kaiser Permanente nurses to show solidarity to the companies engineers, according to the California Nurses Association.
The strike will begin on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 a.m.
The nurses will be striking in solidarity with IOUE Stationary Engineers, Local 39.
More than 40,000 workers with SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, OPEIU Local 29, and IFPTE Local 20 are expected to walk out to show support — This would make it the largest sympathy strike in the U.S.
“An injury to one of us is an injury to all of us, so nurses will be standing in solidarity with our engineer colleagues as they go on strike this month,” said CNA President Cathy Kennedy, a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville, Calif. “It’s so important for working people to stand together, and we hope that with the nurses by their side, Kaiser engineers will win meaningful change for working people, and for safe patient care conditions.”
The CNA says that Kaiser made $13-billion in profits since the pandemic but instead of spending the money to increase core staffing, they proposed to ‘float engineers among facilities.’
“Nurses know the devastating impact that short-staffing has on our community’s health and well-being,” said Kennedy.
The following locations will be holding sympathy strikes:
- Antioch Medical Center, 4501 Sand Creek Rd, Antioch, CA 94531
- Fremont Medical Center, 39400 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538
- Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93720
- Manteca Medical Center, 1777 W. Yosemite Avenue, Manteca, CA 95337
- Modesto Medical Center, 4601 Dale Road, Modesto, CA 95356
- Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
- Redwood City Medical Center, 1100 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063
- Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Avenue, Richmond, CA 94801
- Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA 95661
- Sacramento Medical Center, 2025 Morse Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825
- San Francisco Medical Center, 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115
- San Leandro Medical Center, 2500 Merced Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
- San Rafael Medical Center, 99 Montecillo Road, San Rafael, CA 94903
- Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara, CA 95051
- Santa Rosa Medical Center, 401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
- San Jose Medical Center, 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose, CA 95119
- South San Francisco Medical Center, 1200 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080
- South Sacramento Medical Center, 6600 Bruceville Road, Sacramento, CA 95823
- Vacaville Medical Center, 1 Quality Drive, Vacaville, CA 95688
- Vallejo Medical Center, 975 Sereno Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589
- Walnut Creek Medical Center, 1425 S Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596