Kaiser nurses to hold sympathy strike in solidarity with engineers

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: General views of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sympathy strike is being held by Kaiser Permanente nurses to show solidarity to the companies engineers, according to the California Nurses Association.

The strike will begin on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 a.m.

The nurses will be striking in solidarity with IOUE Stationary Engineers, Local 39.

More than 40,000 workers with SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, OPEIU Local 29, and IFPTE Local 20 are expected to walk out to show support — This would make it the largest sympathy strike in the U.S.

“An injury to one of us is an injury to all of us, so nurses will be standing in solidarity with our engineer colleagues as they go on strike this month,” said CNA President Cathy Kennedy, a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville, Calif. “It’s so important for working people to stand together, and we hope that with the nurses by their side, Kaiser engineers will win meaningful change for working people, and for safe patient care conditions.”

The CNA says that Kaiser made $13-billion in profits since the pandemic but instead of spending the money to increase core staffing, they proposed to ‘float engineers among facilities.’

“Nurses know the devastating impact that short-staffing has on our community’s health and well-being,” said Kennedy.

The following locations will be holding sympathy strikes: