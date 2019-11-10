Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies

OAKLAND (KRON) – The chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente has unexpectedly died, Kaiser officials announced on Sunday.
A statement released by Kaiser Permanente said Bernard J. Tyson passed away in his sleep.
“Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him. The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition.”Board member Edward Pei, Chair of the Executive Committee and the Governance, Accountability and Nominating Committee.
The statement goes on to say that Tyson will be remembered as an outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality health care.