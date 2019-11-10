Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The timeless six-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece 'Gypsy' is inspired by the 1957 memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother."

It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life.