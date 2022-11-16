SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu looming, health officials are encouraging people to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot. Wednesday in San Jose, a big step forward was taken toward reaching underserved communities.

Those picking up groceries at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East San Jose were also offered a flu shot.

“We partner with a second harvest to give our food, free groceries to our community and we thought what better way it would be to also provide a vaccine that a lot of our community members probably don’t have access to just because it’s far away from their homes,” said Emico Pereyra, Mexican Heritage Plaza’s food distribution coordinator.

Kaiser Permanente provided the free flu shots in hopes of reaching those who would not otherwise get them.

“We want them to feel that we are part of their community,” said Kaiser Permanente’s Harpreet Grewal Boparai. “And so just to be easy and accessible and make it an easy answer, yes, let me get the flu shot.”

Most who took advantage of the offer had no idea they’d have the opportunity but were pleased to get it.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“If they wouldn’t have done this I think I wouldn’t have come and got the flu shot right now,” said someone who received the shot.

In all, more than 60 people got the flu shot during the 2-hour community clinic. Anyone looking to get a flu shot can visit Kaiser Permanente’s website or the public health department’s website in Santa Clara County.