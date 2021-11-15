Kaiser Permanente reaches deal with pharmacist union, avoiding strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kaiser Permanente has reached a deal with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists, avoiding a strike that was planned for Monday.

The tentative agreement involves a three year contract with pharmacists in the Northern California region.

According to KP, they agreed to guarantee wage increases each year of the contract and offer opportunities for bonuses, along with keeping the retirement benefits and not reducing health coverage.

The guild has canceled the strike before it could begin, with pharmacies running as usual on Monday.

Other unions haves strikes planned for this Thursday and Friday.

“We are continuing to bargain in good faith with Local 39 Operating Engineers and the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), and are confident we will reach agreements with these unions very soon,” KP said.