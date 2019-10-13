Kaiser: Redwood City attack on employee was random

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Redwood City Police Officers responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Kaiser Hospital Medical Center Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officers arrived around 6:30 a.m. and immediately entered the hospital and located the suspect.

The suspect reportedly cooperated with officers’ verbal commands and dropped a large knife, which was later determined to be a replica handgun onto the floor.

According to Kaiser, the suspect is not a Kaiser Permanente member and wasn’t being treated.

Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Thomas Smith of Redwood City.

Smith allegedly threw several knives and wave a replica handgun while threatening to kill an employee , which didn’t hit anyone.

No injuries were reported.

Officers later determined no shots were fire and no victims were injured during the incident.

Smith was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for various charges including attempted murder, brandishing a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats.