REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente’s mental health professionals are now in their fourth day of striking.

The strike, involving about 2,000 therapists and counselors in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, and Fresno, has now expanded to Kaiser locations in Santa Rosa and Redwood City.

The therapists say they are looking for more staffing help so they can spend more time on existing cases, which will allow them to be seen more quickly.