SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The union and Kaiser Permanente officials have until Sept. 30 to come to an agreement. If one isn’t met, and a strike does happen, it would be the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history.

Almost 75,000 healthcare workers would walk out nationwide.

Kaiser Permanente workers authorized a strike weeks ago. The union represents workers in Washington, Colorado, Oregon and almost 60,000 here in California. Around 20,000 workers are located in the Bay Area.

The workers’ biggest demands are better pay and a solution to the staffing shortage they’ve been facing.

Kaiser’s last statement received said: “The Coalition unions are positioned to strike in October. However, for the last 26 years of our historic labor-management partnership, we have reached agreements with the Coalition every time, with no strikes.” The statement also adds that caring for its members and patients is a top priority, and plans are in place to ensure high-quality care should a strike actually occur.

Earlier this month in Hollywood, 23 Kaiser workers were arrested for protesting outside of a Kaiser Permanente building.

If the deal isn’t met, this strike would begin next week.