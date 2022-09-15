WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the one month mark since thousands of mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente have been on strike.

The workers say it’s not about money as that issue has been settled.

But they continue to picket because they are demanding Kaiser hire more workers so they can have more time to deal with existing cases and so patients can have their needs met quicker.

The strike is at the Bay Area and Sacramento Kaiser locations.

The two sides met at the bargaining table yesterday, but still no deal.

Kaiser says they are still committed to reaching a deal there equitable for our clinicians and patients.