Kaiser Walnut Creek fined for COVID-19 violations

(BCN) - Sonoma County began sending out ballots this week for two special elections taking place in March on tax measures in the western part of the county.

The two proposed taxes being voted on in the March 2 elections are Measure A, a $48 parcel tax annually for three years to support high schools in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, and Measure B, a 4% transient occupancy tax for hotel and short-term rentals within that school district and the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.