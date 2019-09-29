Kamala Harris visits San Francisco’s Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New polling numbers show California Senator Kamala Harris falling behind in the presidential race.

A Berkeley IGS poll has Harris a distant fourth in her home state.

“I have a very complicated relationship with polls,” she said.

While visiting San Francisco’s Chinatown — the former district attorney and state attorney general said she’s remaining confident despite the numbers.

However, it might be unsettling for the senator to see her popularity is down in the Bay Area as well.

Harris is currently trailing Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“Almost every poll for almost everyone of my races certainly for district attorney and attorney general said I couldn’t win,” Harris said. “But the American people and the California voter didn’t listen.”

In the Manilatown Center at the International Hotel — Harris said her focus in Chinatown was to listen to the Asian American community..

The topics of homelessness, housing and senior services were all brought up.

Senator Harris who also serves on Senate Intelligence Committee also addressed the effort to impeach President Trump.

“I’m thankful that in this case some of the most significant evidence that is obvious that shows that this president should be impeached is known by the American people,” she said. “And I’m very thankful that this impeachment process is beginning.”