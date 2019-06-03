Katy Perry Performs at Annual Auction Napa Valley, Hosted by Napa Valley Vintners

Auction Napa Valley has it all: barrel auction, star performances, vintner dinners and a fabulous LIVE auction. In honor of the 75th anniversary year of the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV), the celebrated charity wine event was hosted by 28 former NVV board chairs including current chairman of the board David Pearson to host a weekend of spectacular events that raised nearly $12 million to support children’s health and education in Napa County. Check out some highlights from this year’s Auction Napa Valley Below.
(Photos: Alexander Rubin for Napa Valley Vintners)
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO ‘BIG ONE’
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY