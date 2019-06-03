Katy Perry Performs at Annual Auction Napa Valley, Hosted by Napa Valley Vintners

Auction Napa Valley has it all: barrel auction, star performances, vintner dinners and a fabulous LIVE auction. In honor of the 75th anniversary year of the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV), the celebrated charity wine event was hosted by 28 former NVV board chairs including current chairman of the board David Pearson to host a weekend of spectacular events that raised nearly $12 million to support children’s health and education in Napa County. Check out some highlights from this year’s Auction Napa Valley Below.

(Photos: Alexander Rubin for Napa Valley Vintners)

Vintner Kickoff Celebration

Vintner Kickoff Celebration

Vintner Kickoff Celebration

Vintner Kickoff Celebration

Vintner Hosted Dinner Party at home of Cliff Lede

Vintner Hosted Dinner Party -St. SupéryEstate Vineyards & Winery

Top Bidder Dinner at PRESS Restaurant

Vintner Hosted Dinner Party at Kelly Fleming Winery

Vintner Hosted Dinner Party at Shafer Vineyards

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Barrel Auction at Louis M. Martini Winery

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley

















































