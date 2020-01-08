Keanu Reeves apparently spotted in Alameda

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Is that who we really think it is?

Could that very well be actor, producer, musician, all-around-cool guy Keanu Reeves in Alameda?

Possibly.

Rumors of Keanu in Alameda sparked Tuesday after two sightings of him were reported – one at the Big 5 and another at the local Baskin-Robbins.

Photos posted to social media showed Keanu posing with a fan and a video showed him apparently relaxing on a bench enjoying a double scoop ice cream cone of a flavor yet to be determined.

Photo via debbie Maes on facebook. " Supposed is Keanu Reeves at Big 5 Alalameda today" #sanfrancisco #keanureeves #matrix4 pic.twitter.com/c127KrMKgj — Keanu Reeves TheClub (@Keanu_TheClub) January 7, 2020

Stars – they’re just like us!

It’s reported that Keanu is in town for the filming of Matrix 4, which was given the green light back in August.

Keanu and co-star Carrie-Ann Moss are both reprising their iconic roles for the film, which is slated for release on May 21, 2021.

Scenes in 2003’s “The Matrix: Reloaded” were filmed in the Posey Tube between Alameda and Oakland.

