Keanu Reeves back in San Francisco as ‘Matrix’ filming underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It apparently looks like filming for the reported next installment of “The Matrix” is underway in San Francisco!

It’s all lights, camera, and action for Keanu Reeves and the rest of the “Matrix 4” cast near Columbus Avenue and Kearny Street, where a full-on film crew was spotted.

The crew was seen near the popular “House of Nanking” restaurant.

People in the area say they’re thrilled to see Keanu as movie production continues Wednesday.

“And Action” Matrix film crew at work in SF ⁦@kron4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/zEoI4utycj — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) February 5, 2020

Just last month Keanu was spotted eating ice cream in Alameda, sparking rumors that filming for the new movie was just around the corner.

Keanu and co-star Carrie-Ann Moss are both reprising their iconic roles for the film, which is slated for release on May 21, 2021.



