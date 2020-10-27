Keeping our traffic cameras clean

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Have you ever wondered how we keep our Bay Area traffic cams clean?
Although it may seem like they magically clean themselves… KRON4 actually scrubs them down (seen in the video above) to keep our reports squeaky clean and clear.
