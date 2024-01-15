(KRON) — TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee cut his food tour of the Bay Area short last week, a move that was met with plenty of national attention. Lee said the trip ended early because he doesn’t think the “Bay is a place for tourists right now,” as well as underwhelming meals and an allergic reaction.

On Sunday, Lee posted a follow-up video, saying his statements were “misconstrued.” He expanded on the experience and why he left early.

Clad in a mask that he said he was wearing due to lingering allergies, the influencer made it clear he did not leave the Bay Area due to violence.

“Not at one point did we feel threatened or scared,” he said. “We didn’t get ran out of nowhere.”

Lee said he was asked to wait five or six hours to eat at some of the spots he visited, and he did not believe tourists like himself would want to wait outside in the areas where those eateries were located.

Lee posted three video reviews from the trip, critiquing a San Francisco burger joint and two places in Oakland. He faced criticism from people claiming he only went to those two cities, but he dismissed that notion in the video.

He said he went to “six or seven” cities in total and did not opt to name the other cities because people may be able to deduce which spots he went to and did not like, which could lead to online criticism. Lee claims he went to six places that he did not make a video about because he did not like the food.

“We went to the Bay,” he said. “We went to trucks, brick-and-mortars, we went to Michelin star restaurants.”

Throughout the ordeal, Lee has spoken highly of the people he met in the Bay Area, and he echoed that message on Sunday.

“The people in the Bay were amazing. It’s unfortunate that my allergies flared up, but I never said that the entire trip to the Bay as a fail or disappointment,” he said.