Keller Beach found to be epicenter of Chevron oil spill

RICHMOND (BCN) – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that the impact from Tuesday’s petroleum product leak at the Chevron refinery long wharf in Richmond appears to be centered near the city’s Keller Beach, but no oiled wildlife or public health impacts have been found.

Hundreds of gallons went into the Bay between 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and about two hours later when the leak was stopped, according to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew flew over the area around 7 a.m. Wednesday and found sheening from Point Molate to Brooks Island, and response teams have gone to shorelines in the area to do further assessments, state fish and wildlife officials said.

Public access to the water along Western Drive and at Keller Beach are closed during the response to the spill.

Chevron refinery officials said in a statement Tuesday that refinery workers had noticed a sheen on the water at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and Chevron “immediately initiated its response protocol, began working to isolate and contain the release, and notified all applicable agencies.”

A unified command including Chevron, the state wildlife agency’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services and the U.S. Coast Guard is responding to the spill, and the exact amount of product that leaked has not been officially determined.

About 1,200 feet of containment boom and 600 feet of deflection boom have been deployed in the area.

A public health order issued by Contra Costa Health Services following the leak was rescinded at 9 p.m. People who spot potentially oiled wildlife are asked to report them at (877) UCD-OWCN.