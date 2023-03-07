SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ready for a summer filled with music and fun? Well, wait no longer. Tickets for the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., just behind the release of its star-studded lineup.

The festival will take place at Golden Gate Park from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13. Festival gates open at 11 a.m. each day with music starting at noon and running through 10 p.m.

Headlining the festival are artists like Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers and Fisher, with tons of other artists playing throughout the day.

Other standout acts on this year’s lineup include Interpol, Soccer Mommy, Lil Yachty, Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) and Poolside. For the full lineup, click here.

Outside Lands is open to all ages.

Three-day passes are currently listed on the festival website starting at $499 for General Admission.

Check for tickets here.