PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – A kettle corn vendor says someone stole his van filled with all his supplies from a parking lot in Pleasanton. It is crushing him, and he is asking for help.

The vendor told KRON4 that he is hopeful someone returns his van and supplies so he can get back to work.

Ron Buder has been in the kettle corn business for 30 years. In between big events, he sets up shop outside local stores, such as Gene’s Fine Foods in Pleasanton.

He says that on Friday night, someone stole his van from the parking lot of the Pleasanton Doubletree, where he was staying between gigs. And now, with the van gone, he starts shaking when he thinks about losing his livelihood.

“It’s hard to comprehend,” Buder said. “It’s still very hollow. I’m hoping that somebody is gonna have mercy on me, and they maybe return the van. I know that’s wishful thinking, but that’s how I feel.”

He says he feels “a tad worthless” without his business. He just wants the van back, no questions asked.

The van is a white 2001 GMC Savannah with a 10-foot box truck. The license plate is 6W22847.

Inside was a 400-pound copper kettle, a half-ton of corn, oil, sugar, 40 gallons of propane, and his tent. Ron really feels embarrassed to have a GoFundMe set up to help replace his truck and equipment, but he is grateful for any and all help so he can get to get his life back.