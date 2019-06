SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kevin Durant is now an unrestricted free agent.

Durant has reportedly declined his $31.6 million player option, league sources tell ESPN.

At this time, Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York evaluating free agency options.

