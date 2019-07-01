Kevin Durant wants you to know he’ll be okay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News broke Sunday that Kevin Durant is headed to New York City to play with the Brooklyn Nets.

The announcement was shared on the Instagram account for The Boardroom, Durant’s new series for ESPN+.

Durant is set to get a max deal of four years and $164 million.

The decision leaves Dub Nation at a loss for words.

Durant had spent three seasons in the Bay Area, winning two titles as well as back-to-back Finals MVP awards.

Durant on Monday posted on Instagram for the first time since the big announcement, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself riding a bicycle with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

“I wandered everywhere, through cities and countries wide. And everywhere I went, the universe was on my side, he captioned the post.

Durant will officially sign with the Nets when the league’s moratorium ends July 6.