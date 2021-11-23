Kevin Mullin announces run to replace Jackie Speier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new candidate has pitched themselves to succeed the seat left by Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

Speier announced last week that she won’t seek reelection to her post representing California’s 14th congressional district.

“For over four decades, Speier has served the people of the Bay Area. From her time in local government to the U.S. Congress, she’s shown tremendous courage, commitment to equality, and a dedication to public service,” Vice President Kamala Harris said of her retirement.

Now, Democrat Kevin Mullin has announced his run for Congress.

Today, I am announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives to succeed my mentor, @RepSpeier, and honored to have over 30 endorsements from officials in the district. Please visit https://t.co/Eq2mH7aVkx. pic.twitter.com/sRwkmbCIJg — Kevin Mullin (@kevinmullin) November 23, 2021

He called Speier a mentor.

Mullin was born and raised in San Mateo County, which is under the 14th Congressional district. He mentions climate change and rising housing costs as priority issues. Mullin is currently a California State Assembly member.