San Francisco kicks off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Attorney General Rob Bonta visited San Francisco Sunday to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

State and city leaders also met at the Gene Friend Rec Center to celebrate the Filipino and Asian American communities.

In addition to celebrating and lifting up these communities, city and state leaders again condemned the recent violence and hate crimes plaguing the Asian American pacific islander community.

Together with state and city leaders, Bonta gathered in San Francisco on Sunday to celebrate the Asian Pacific American communities.

“The Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s the month of May. We’re kicking it off strong,” Bonta said. “We’re coming together, as the strong API community, supporting one another and celebrating our beautiful diversity.”

After his first full week as California’s attorney general, Bonta says his office will work to address hate crimes and encourage more people to come forward.

“One of the things we’re going to be doing is making sure, working with law enforcement to make sure they know how to identify and investigate hate crimes so perpetrators can be held accountable and to help make sure victims have space to heal and to help rebuild relationships between law enforcement and communities so that community will feel confident and trusting to come forward and report hate violence,” Bonta said. “We know there’s been almost 4,000 terrible instances of hate violence around this nation and that is underreported. we need to get them fully reported.”

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney and Senator Scott Wiener also joined the crowd on Sunday to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and condemn the recent violence against this community.

“So much hate in this country right now against our AAPI community, against our Jewish community, against our LGBTQ community, against communities of color,” Sen. Wiener said. “We have to just lock arms because an attack on any of our communities is an attack on every community.”

Throughout the month, San Francisco will host many events, virtual and in-person, for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

You can find a list of those events here.