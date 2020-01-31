Kidnapped East Bay teen remember 31 years later

DUBLIN (KRON) — It’s been 31 years since anyone has seen or heard from an East Bay teenager.

But her family and friends are not losing hope.

An annual vigil was held Thursday night to honor the life of Ilene Misheloff, who was kidnapped in Dublin back in 1989.

While holding signs and wearing glow-sticks, family and friends walk to honor the life of the teen.

31-years-ago, eighth grader Ilene Misheloff was walking home from school and then disappeared.

“The hardest part is needing to acknowledge that this happened,” Maddi Misheloff said.

Every year on the anniversary of her kidnapping, Ilene’s parents and others walk from her former middle school to St. Raymond Catholic Church.

For more than three decades, Maddi and Michael Misheloff have been holding out hope that one day their little girl will return home safely.

“She will always be our child no matter what her age so and we want her back more than anything,” Maddi Misheloff said.

“The support that we’ve gotten from our friends and neighbors is something that has been a real source of comfort to us,” Michael Misheloff said.

Dublin police helped escort the night time walk down to the church for a memorial service.

They believe Ilene was kidnapped while leaving her middle school on Jan. 30, 1989. Her family says she left early that day because she didn’t have to take gym class.

She was an avid ice skater and that filled the requirement.

Despite how long it’s been since Ilene has been seen or heard from, her mother’s confidence is unshakable.

“If you can hear this baby we love you so much,” Maddi said. “And getting you home and putting my arms around you is what I live for.”

Police say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information about her disappearance, you’re encouraged to give them a call.