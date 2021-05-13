Kids 12+ across Bay Area get COVID vaccine

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Lots of parents are saying it’s the right thing to do to have their newly eligible adolescent children get vaccinated.

That would be teens and pre-teens who on Thursday got the shot as the number of young people inoculated is starting to add up.

Youth ages 12 to 17 are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at clinics across the Bay Area.

A drive-through clinic in a Cisco Systems parking garage in San Jose is run by Stanford Children’s Health.

The CDC gave final approval on the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in this age group on Wednesday.

Among the first in line were 14-year-old Tula and 12-year-old Willow Basta, sisters from Menlo Park, who are thrilled to get the vaccine and are feeling good about what that means to them, their families and friends.

Tula and Willow are among just over 2 million Californians in this age group who are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

Getting them vaccinated is a crucial step in getting schools fully opened again and ultimately bringing the pandemic to an end, says Stanford Children’s Health Dr. Grace Lee.

Protocols vary from one clinic to the next. Some are drop-in, others are appointment only.

To date, Stanford Children’s Health had already vaccinated some 11,000 adolescents 16 and 17 years old. Parental consent is required for those 17 and under.

The parents of Tula and Willow had no problem giving theirs.