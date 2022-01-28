Kids 12 and up will have to show proof of vaccination at Oakland businesses

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland businesses will start requiring kids as young as 12 to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the city said.

The policy is effective Feb. 1, 2022 and applies to the city’s indoor public locations such as:

Establishments or events where food or drink is served including restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs, and banquet halls

Entertainment venues, theaters, concert venues, museums, and recreation facilities

Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios

Senior adult care facilities and City Senior Center programs

City Hall*

Large indoor events (i.e., more than 500 people) at City-owned and privately-owned facilities

“Patrons are allowed to briefly enter businesses covered by this ordinance without showing proof of vaccination to use the restroom, place an order, pick up or pay for food or drink “to-go,” or perform necessary repairs, provided they wear a well-fitting mask at all times while in inside,” the city clarified.

Only those 18 and up will have to also show a valid identification along with the vaccination record.

People who have an approved exemption from getting the vaccine will be required to show documentation of the exemption and a recent negative COVID-19 test result, the city added.

Vaccination proof will not be required if the customers are using the businesses’ outdoor services.