PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, an effort is underway in Pleasanton to send food and supplies to refugees fleeing the crisis in Ukraine.

In Pleasanton on Wednesday, volunteers with Kids Against Hunger are packing up meals which will be set to help the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Kids Against Hunger Bay Area was founded back in 2010 to help people suffering following the earthquake in Haiti.

In recent weeks, they have watched in horror as the humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine, and they decided to shift all of their resources towards helping the refugees fleeing that crisis.

That we thought well, we can help we, we’ve got these meals. We’ve been doing this for 10 years, and we can continue to help, and we contacted organizations,” said Doug Laskot of Kids Against Hunger. “In fact, we were able to send 285,000 meals just last weekend was airlifted over there to Poland border.”

Now in the weeks and maybe months ahead, Kids Against Hunger Bay Area is going to hold many volunteer events like this one.

If you’re interested in helping out you can go to their website and find more information on volunteering and donating there.