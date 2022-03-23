GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Two children were hit by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday morning, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Around 7:55 a.m., police and fire officials responded to Chestnut St. and Old Gilroy St. following reports of a collision involving pedestrians.

Police arrived to find two kids were hit while walking to Eliot School.

Officials say the kids were taken to a trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911, according to authorities. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision, police say, and the driver is cooperating.

The elementary school staff arrived on the scene to assist the students and families.

The police department reminds drivers to be careful, especially near schools.

For school safety tips, the police department shared a link to the National Safety Council.