(KRON) — An Alameda County jury found a man guilty of murdering an elderly Asian Oakland resident who was out for a morning walk in the Adams Point neighborhood in 2021.

Teaunte Bailey, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery. Bailey was wearing a court-mandated ankle monitor when he jumped out of a vehicle and violently robbed the elderly victim, 75-year-old Pak Ho, on March 9, 2021.

Investigators said Bailey shoved Ho to the ground on Jayne Avenue near Perkins Street. Ho struck his head on the concrete and died from his injuries two days later.

“Bailey was in possession of Mr. Ho’s belongings on the same day of the incident, and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor which linked him to Mr. Ho’s murder and to a separate home invasion robbery,” District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Teaunte Bailey (Mugshot via Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Bailey is facing a sentence of 32 years to life in prison. In addition to the murder and robbery charges, the jury also convicted Bailey of enhancements filed by prosecutors.

“In this instance, we believed enhancements were appropriate for this unprovoked and deadly attack,” District Attorney Pamela Price said.

Bailey had a history of targeting vulnerable victims and carrying out robberies despite having a GPS monitor on his ankle, investigators said. On Feb. 19, 2021, he broke into a senior living home, attacked a 72-year-old resident, and stole from the home, police said.

Bailey’s co-defendant, 59-year-old Demetrius Britton, was acquitted of murder charges. The jury was unable to reach a verdict for Britton on the robbery charge.