REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An unlicensed cosmetologist made her first appearance in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday to face charges for the death of a Kim Kardashian-lookalike model.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez, 50, is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony practicing medicine without a certificate. She did not enter a plea.

The model, Christina Ashten Gourkani, 34, of San Jose, relied on aesthetic procedures to sculpt her body into an exaggerated version of Kardashian’s famous curves. Gourkani emulated the reality television star for her OnlyFans page and half a million Instagram followers.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez appears in court at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on May 22, 2023. (Pool image)

Gomez gave the model botched silicone buttock injections inside a Burlingame hotel room at San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront on April 19, prosecutors said.

Gourkani became gravely ill and was hospitalized the following day. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the model’s desire was to “enlarge her rear end to make the victim look more like Kim Kardashian. Instead what happened is … the drug that was injected into her went right into her blood stream. It ultimately caused a pulmonary embolism, causing her death,” Wagstaffe told KRON4.

A GoFundMe page was organized for Christina Ashten Gourkani’s funeral.

The Kardashian-lookalike’s website states, “Ashten’s charismatic presence and everlasting positive energy will be missed by her family, her friends, and her millions of fans across the world.”

Gomez lives in Florida. Just hours after the OnlyFans star died, police arrested Gomez at an airport in Broward County, Florida. Gomez was extradited from Florida back to California last week.

According to San Mateo County jail inmate records, she was behind bars in Maple Street Correctional Center and being held in lieu of $200,000 bail as of Monday afternoon.

Gomez is an unlicensed cosmetologist, Wagstaffe said, and using injectable silicone for body contouring is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “It’s very dangerous. It’s not approved by the FDA, and even if it were, she’s not licensed to do it,” he said.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez’s April 20, 2023 mugshot was released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO)

Injectable silicone is not FDA approved for any aesthetic procedure, including facial and body contouring or enhancement. Injections can lead to long-term pain, infections, permanent disfigurement, embolism, stroke, and death, according to FDA officials.

Gomez will be back in court on Wednesday for arraignment. Gomez hired defense attorney Geoffrey Carr, who successfully defended Hillsborough Heiress Tiffany Li during a 2019 murder trial.