Kim Kardashian West spends day at San Quentin’s death row

Kim Kardashian West spent her Thursday in the Bay Area.
She wasn’t sightseeing, though, or grabbing brunch with some gal pals.
Instead, the woman dubbed the “Princess of Prison Reform” visited San Quentin’s death row, where she a paid visit to inmate Kevin Cooper, according to TMZ.
I am hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin’s case and I remain grateful to Governor Newsom for ending capital punishment in California. pic.twitter.com/NmLbh0bNYD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2019
It’s reported that Kardashian West spent a couple of hours with Cooper and is “more convinced than ever he was framed.”
Cooper was convicted in 1985 of killing Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Christopher Hughes in Chino Hills.
Cooper and his attorneys, however, say he was framed in the quadruple murder case.
TMZ reports Kardashian West has been working with Cooper at least since October, when then-Governor Jerry Brown ordered new DNA tests that could clear Cooper in the hatchet and knife killings.
In February, current Governor Gavin Newsom ordered further testing.
Those results have yet to be released.
Governor Newsom has been vocal about his stance against the death penalty, which Kardashian West has praised on social media.
