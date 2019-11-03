Live Now
Kincade Fire burns 77,758 acres, now 76% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Firefighters have the upper hand on the Kincade Fire that continues to burn in Sonoma County.

The fire is currently 76-percent contained and has burned 77,758 acres. 

The fire has destroyed 372 structures, including 175 homes. 

Four first responders have been reported injured. 

Cal Fire says access to the northern part of the fire remains a challenge due to the steep terrain and narrow roads, but full containment is expected by Thursday, Nov. 7.

