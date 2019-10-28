Kincade Fire causes major damages in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Kincade Fire burning has caused major damages across Sonoma County.

In Windsor, several residents have been evacuated as the wind continues to be a big issue.

For most of the day, KRON4’s Noelle Bellow was up in the northern parts of town and went along Brooks Road which is a very narrow two-lane road.

A group of firefighters was seen hopping out of their truck to try to put out a spot fire that was getting too close to homes.

Fire crews were working to make sure flames didn’t hop the road.

“What the wind does as it’s blowing as it goes forward, it dries out

the brush and the stuff ahead of it. And with the winds, we’ve seen kind of sustained winds in the 20 miles per hour range with gusts up in the 50’s

what that does is it can throw an ember for a very long distance and when it does that, it can set in those pre-dried conditions and start a fire very easily,” Jay Tracy, the Kincade Fire PIO, said.

In Healdsburg, residents are under a mandatory evacuation order and driving through the city, it looks like many people paid attention to that order.

Flames, hot spots, and smoke continue to move through the city as the fire grows.

On Sunday, winds drove the flames onto several properties along Chalk Hill Road near Highway 128.

While flames reached some structures on Chalk Hill Road, neighboring homes and properties remained untouched.

Firefighters say they’re very concerned about the winds over the next 24 hours.