Kincade Fire containment increases to 72 percent, 77,758 acres burned

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County is now 72-percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire has burned a total of 77,758 acres and destroyed 372 structures.

Of those destroyed, officials say 175 of them are homes.

An additional 59 structures have been damaged, 35 of which are homes.

At this time, 815 structures remain threatened.

Four first responders have suffered injuries in fighting the blaze.

Firefighters continue to make headway on the fire and repopulation efforts are ongoing.