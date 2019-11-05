Kincade Fire containment increases to 82%

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The containment of the Kincade Fire continues to increase.

On Monday night, Cal Fire officials reported that the fire is now 82-percent contained.

The fire, that began burning on Oct. 23, has burned a total of 77,758 acres.

At this time, fire officials say 405 structures remain threatened by the blaze.

374 structures were destroyed, which includes 174 homes, and 60 structures were damaged, 35 of which were homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.