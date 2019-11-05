SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The containment of the Kincade Fire continues to increase.
On Monday night, Cal Fire officials reported that the fire is now 82-percent contained.
The fire, that began burning on Oct. 23, has burned a total of 77,758 acres.
At this time, fire officials say 405 structures remain threatened by the blaze.
374 structures were destroyed, which includes 174 homes, and 60 structures were damaged, 35 of which were homes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
- Kincade Fire containment increases to 82%
- A look at what remains from Kincade Fire site 11 days later
- Re-entry process underway for residents in areas burned by Kincade Fire
- Kincade Fire burns 77,758 acres, now 78% contained
- Soda Rock Winery recovers with day of wine tasting following Kincade Fire damage