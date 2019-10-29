Kincade Fire destroys wineries in Alexander Valley

HEALDSBURG (KRON) – The Kincade Fire has destroyed more than 120 structures in Sonoma County, including some wineries in the Alexander Valley.

Soda Rock Winery, along Chalk Hill Road, was torched by the blaze this weekend when the strongest winds hit the valley.

The winery was established in 1869..

A single wall to the main building, in addition to a barn where weddings are held, remains intact.

KRON4’s Amy Larson captured images from inside the barn where a chandelier is still hanging, in addition to rows of chairs set up.

A historic and beloved Alexander Valley winery, Soda Rock Winery, was burned almost completely to the ground last night by the #KincadeFire#PrayersForSonomaCounty @kron4news pic.twitter.com/2d1PXZsvti — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) October 29, 2019

On Monday, Larson toured Fieldstone Winery which was also wiped out.

There were some flames still burning inside the caves on Monday evening.