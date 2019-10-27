Kincade Fire forces evacuations in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Due to the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, many residents have been forced to evacuate.

Evacuation centers have opened in the county to assist those who have been impacted.

These centers are all small animal-friendly.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Cal Fire said that the fire had burned about 25,455 acres and 10-percent contained.

An Interactive Map by the County of Sonoma shows the areas impacted by evacuation orders and warnings.

Healdsburg, Windsor and surrounding areas were forced to evacuate by 4 p.m. on Saturday. That is about 50,000 people in those areas.

Evacuation warnings have been issued in the areas of Dry Creek Valley, Porter Creek Drainage, Mark West, Larkfield areas, Fulton, Forestville, Guerneville, Occidental, Jenner, and Bodega Bay.

This includes all areas west of Sebastopol, north of Bodega highway, and south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.