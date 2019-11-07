Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Kincade Fire fully contained

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is now 100-percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire released their final incident report on Wednesday night stating that the fire destroyed a total of 374 structures, 174 of which were homes.

60 other structures were damaged, which included 35 homes.

The Kincade Fire broke out on Oct. 23 and burned a total of 77,758 acres.

Four first responders were injured while fighting the blaze.

There have been no fatalities reported.

Firefighters were able to reach full containment a day sooner than officials had expected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News