Kincade Fire is 88% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is one day closer to full containment.

Cal Fire said on Wednesday the fire is 88% contained and has burned 77,758 acres.

374 structures have been destroyed, 174 of which were homes.

60 structures have been damaged, 35 of which were homes.

There have been four first responder injuries reported.

No deaths have been reported.

Full containment is expected on Thursday.

