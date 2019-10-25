Kincade Fire prompts school closures

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) – Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes overnight as the fast-moving Kincade Fire raged through part of Sonoma County.

The fire broke out at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday night near the Geysers Geothermal Plant, according to CAL Fire.

The entire town of Geyserville is under a mandatory evacuation order due to the wildfire driven by strong winds.

During a 7 p.m. briefing Thursday night, CAL Fire said the Kincade Fire has burned 16,000 and is five percent contained.

The blaze has destroyed at least 49 structures.

The following schools and school districts have been reported closed:

All schools in Cloverdale Unified School District

All schools in Healdsburg Unified School District

All schools in Alexander Valley School District

All schools in Geyserville Unified School District

Rincon Valley Unified School District, specific schools only:

– Whited Elementary

– Binkley Elementary

– Madrone Elementary

– Sequoia Elementary

– Rincon Valley Charter School – Sequoia Campus

– Austin Creek Elementary

– Hidden Valley Elementary

– Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter

– Rincon Valley Middle

– Maria Carrillo High School

