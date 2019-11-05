Kincade Fire reaches 84% containment

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County has reached 84% containment as of Tuesday morning.

The fire has burned 77,758 acres.

At last check, 374 structures were destroyed, 174 of which were homes.

A total 405 structures remain threatened.

No deaths have been reported, but four first responders have been injured.

Full containment is expected by Nov. 7.

