SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides will return to the San Francisco waterfront area this week, according to the Port of San Francisco. Some of the best places to explore to experience the tides include Piers 3-5, Pier 14, and the Embarcadero Seawall, according to the port.

The tides are expected to be at their highest between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. daily through Friday.

While not a scientific term, king tides refer to very high tides caused when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between sun, moon and Earth, according to the California Coastal Commision. When king tides occur during floods or storms, water levels can rise higher and have the potential to cause damage to coastline or coastal property.

According to the California Coastal Commission, king tides:

Occur naturally and regularly

Are predictable and expected

Are not an everyday occurrence

King tides are not related to climate change, the CCC said, “but they allow us to experience what higher sea level will be like.”

Coastal Flood Advisory for Wednesday

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for areas adjacent to the San Francisco Bay for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Tidal levels are running up to .50 – .75 feet above predictions, resulting in minor coastal flooding, the NWS said.